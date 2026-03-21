DoJ suspends Bilibid visits for Holy Week

The NBP, located in Muntinlupa City, is operated by the Bureau of Corrections an attached agency of the DoJ responsible for the custody and rehabilitation of persons deprived of liberty.

Meanwhile, prison authorities emphasized that the April 2026 visitation schedule for PDLs at the Inmate Visitation Services Unit (IVSU) of the NBP Maximum Security Camp will be strictly enforced.

The directive aims to maintain order and ensure efficient management of visitation activities during the Holy Week period, when many Filipinos observe religious traditions.

Families and visitors are urged to review the official visitation calendar ahead of time to avoid inconvenience, particularly on the affected dates.