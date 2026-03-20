Nissan Phl names Kanazawa as new president

Kanazawa now serves as managing director of the Nissan Importers Business Unit in ASEAN and managing director of Nissan Singapore Pte. Ltd. He is based in Thailand. In that role, he handles Nissan’s importer business operations across Southeast Asia and works with regional partners on market development in the ASEAN region.

Nissan said Kanazawa brings nearly 20 years of experience in the company. He has held leadership posts in Japan, China, and other international markets. His work has covered corporate planning, product planning and dealer network development.

Before his current post, Kanazawa held senior roles in Nissan China and its joint ventures. Nissan said he helped lead strategic planning and dealer network expansion during that period.

Kanazawa will take over from Masao Tsutsumi, who has been promoted to president of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, and will be based in Thailand. Tsutsumi succeeds Toshihiro Fujiki, who has been promoted to corporate executive for global aftersales at Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Nissan Philippines said Tsutsumi helped strengthen the company’s market presence during his time in the country. The company also said he worked with the local organization and dealer partners to support the network and improve the customer experience.