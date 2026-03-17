Nissan Phl names new President

Kanazawa currently serves as Managing Director of the Nissan Importers Business Unit, ASEAN and managing director of Nissan Singapore International, based in Thailand.

With his new role, he will oversee Nissan’s importer business operations across Southeast Asia and will work closely with regional partners to support market development across the ASEAN region.

Two decades of experience

Kanazawa has nearly two decades of experience within Nissan, having held leadership roles across Japan, China and other international markets.

He has a background in corporate planning, product planning and dealer network development.

Before his current role, he held senior positions within Nissan China and its joint ventures, where he contributed to strategic planning and dealer network expansion.

Kanazawa succeeds Masao Tsutsumi, who has been promoted to president of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, based in Thailand, and succeeding Toshihiro Fujiki, who has been promoted to Corporate Executive, Global Aftersales, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Initiatives strengthening Nissan’s market presence

During his tenure as president of Nissan Philippines, Tsutsumi led initiatives that strengthened the company’s market presence and sustained brand momentum.

He also worked closely with the organization and dealer partners to reinforce the company’s network and enhance Nissan’s customer experience.