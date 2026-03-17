Nissan taps Kanazawa as new Phl chief

Before his current post, he held senior roles within Nissan China and its joint ventures, where he contributed to strategic planning and dealer network expansion.

He will succeed Masao Tsutsumi, who has been promoted to president of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, based in Thailand, replacing Toshihiro Fujiki, who has been named corporate executive for global aftersales at Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

During his tenure as president of Nissan Philippines, Tsutsumi led initiatives that strengthened the company’s market presence and sustained brand momentum. He also worked closely with dealer partners to reinforce the network and enhance customer experience.

Nissan Philippines expressed gratitude to Tsutsumi for his leadership and contributions, and wished him success in his new role.

Kanazawa’s appointment will take effect following compliance with Philippine regulatory requirements and confirmation by the Nissan Philippines board of directors.