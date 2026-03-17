Nissan taps Kanazawa as new Phl chief

Nissan has appointed Yoshinori Kanazawa as the new president of its Philippine operations, effective 1 April.
In a statement, the Japanese carmaker said Kanazawa will be based in Manila and will report to the president of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand.
Prior to his appointment, Kanazawa served as managing director of the Nissan Importers Business Unit (NIBU) for ASEAN and managing director of Nissan Singapore International, based in Thailand.
In his new role, he will oversee Nissan’s importer business operations across Southeast Asia and work closely with regional partners to support market development in the ASEAN region.
Kanazawa brings nearly two decades of experience within Nissan, having held leadership roles across Japan, China, and other international markets. His background includes corporate planning, product planning, and dealer network development.
Before his current post, he held senior roles within Nissan China and its joint ventures, where he contributed to strategic planning and dealer network expansion.
He will succeed Masao Tsutsumi, who has been promoted to president of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, based in Thailand, replacing Toshihiro Fujiki, who has been named corporate executive for global aftersales at Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
During his tenure as president of Nissan Philippines, Tsutsumi led initiatives that strengthened the company’s market presence and sustained brand momentum. He also worked closely with dealer partners to reinforce the network and enhance customer experience.
Nissan Philippines expressed gratitude to Tsutsumi for his leadership and contributions, and wished him success in his new role.
Kanazawa’s appointment will take effect following compliance with Philippine regulatory requirements and confirmation by the Nissan Philippines board of directors.