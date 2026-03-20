K-drama magic: A beyond-the-screen experience

Cebu is really one of the places for an unforgettable vacation.
Proof: Seo Mi-rae, BLACKPINK Jisoo’s character in the hit Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand.
Overworked by nature, webtoon designer Mi-rae often fantasizes about the vacation she had in Cebu where she was able to experience both the calming nature and a splash of splendor that the city continuously offers to Filipinos and tourists.
One of her destinations includes Cebu’s premier integrated resort, NUSTAR Resort & Casino where every angle screamed sophistication from every side.
Aside from Jisoo’s striking visuals and the undeniable face cards of her leading men in the 10-episode series, you simply cannot help but notice the infrastructure of the resort, which is laced with bright lights and great view from the outside, also adding a natural lighting effect for a more distinctive approach in the filmmaking, leaving no room for gloom but surely a space for someone to bloom.
The series masterfully captures the resort’s architectural grandeur, using those sweeping curves and shimmering facades to mirror the show’s most romantic highs. But beyond the screen, NUSTAR’s rhythmic elegance invites you to step into the frame yourself, perfectly blending the high-fashion energy of Seoul with the timeless, easy charm of the Cebu coast and skyline.
The resort’s rhythmic elegance invites you to create your own memories, blending the high-fashion energy of Seoul with Cebu’s timeless, coastal charm. The series masterfully showcases the resort’s architectural grandeur, using its sweeping curves and shimmering facades to mirror the emotional highs and complex romance of the story.
Additionally, The Mall-NUSTAR Cebu also took the spotlight with a scene where Jisoo and Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays the character of Choi Si-woo were seen walking around the establishment.
Championing its tagline “Experience Luxury Redefined,” the four-level establishment also serves as a home for various luxurious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Loewe, Tiffany & Co., Yves Saint Laurent and a lot more options to choose from.
Whether you’re chasing the high-stakes thrill of the casino or the quiet luxury of a designer boutique, this coastal sanctuary perfectly captures the show’s magic. If you wish to experience NUSTAR just like how Jisoo did– cause you saw how much she yearned to experience it all over again, worry not, because it is not just limited to The Mall and the Resort & Casino.
NUSTAR offers various cuisines in their establishment to help you make the right choice without stressing your stomach out from taking too much time to decide as they have Filipino, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Italian cuisines under their management.
Coffee shops and bars are also available in NUSTAR for those who want to spice up their Cebu experience with a little kick.
For those who want to take their luck on gaming, 1,000 machines and 150 tables are available in their two-level casino with a wide array of table games, an electronic gaming stadium and exclusive VIP rooms.
Let NUSTAR Cebu make your K-drama dreams find their home and finally become your reality.