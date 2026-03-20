K-drama magic: A beyond-the-screen experience

The resort’s rhythmic elegance invites you to create your own memories, blending the high-fashion energy of Seoul with Cebu’s timeless, coastal charm. The series masterfully showcases the resort’s architectural grandeur, using its sweeping curves and shimmering facades to mirror the emotional highs and complex romance of the story.

Additionally, The Mall-NUSTAR Cebu also took the spotlight with a scene where Jisoo and Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays the character of Choi Si-woo were seen walking around the establishment.

Championing its tagline “Experience Luxury Redefined,” the four-level establishment also serves as a home for various luxurious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Loewe, Tiffany & Co., Yves Saint Laurent and a lot more options to choose from.

Whether you’re chasing the high-stakes thrill of the casino or the quiet luxury of a designer boutique, this coastal sanctuary perfectly captures the show’s magic. If you wish to experience NUSTAR just like how Jisoo did– cause you saw how much she yearned to experience it all over again, worry not, because it is not just limited to The Mall and the Resort & Casino.