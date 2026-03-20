Entrapment ops lead to digital extortionist’s arrest

Reports said that the suspect allegedly demanded P2 million and threatened to harm the victim if the money was not paid.

Acting on the report, operatives recovered marked money, “boodle” or counterfeit bills used for stings, a mobile phone and identification cards during the arrest.

PNP chief police general Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the units for their swift action.

“We will not allow technology to be used for intimidation and extortion,” Nartatez said. “The PNP is ready and capable of going after those who exploit digital platforms to commit crimes.”

Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with unknown contacts online and to report threats to authorities immediately.

The PNP said the operation aligns with its focused agenda to strengthen efforts against cyber-enabled crimes. Officials reminded the public to avoid engaging with threatening contacts and to call 911 for emergency assistance.