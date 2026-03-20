Online extortion suspect targeting foreigners nabbed in Manila

A suspected online extortionist targeting foreign nationals was arrested in Manila following an entrapment operation conducted shortly after midnight on 20 March 2026.
The Philippine National Police Cyber Response Unit carried out the operation along Apacible corner Perez Street after receiving a complaint from a foreign national who reported threats sent through a messaging app.
Authorities said the suspect allegedly demanded P2 million and warned of harm if the amount was not paid.
Police operatives set up an entrapment that led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of marked money, boodle money, a mobile phone and identification cards.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the units involved in the operation, stressing the need to curb cyber-enabled crimes.
“Hindi natin papayagan na gamitin ang teknolohiya para manakot at mang-extort. The PNP is ready and capable of going after those who exploit digital platforms to commit crimes,” Nartatez said.
He also urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with unknown contacts online.
“Huwag agad matakot o magpadala sa pananakot. Report immediately to authorities. Mas mabilis nating naaaksyunan ang ganitong kaso kung agad itong naipapaabot sa amin,” he added.
The PNP said the operation forms part of its campaign to strengthen efforts against both traditional and cyber-related crimes.
Authorities reminded the public to report suspicious messages, avoid engaging with threatening individuals online and contact emergency hotlines for assistance.