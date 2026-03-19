PNP orders nationwide profiteering crackdown

He said the move follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and guidance from Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to keep essential commodities accessible.

“We are coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the local government units on how the PNP could effectively assist on this aspect as part of our mandate to protect the interest of the people,” Nartatez said.

The police chief warned of legal consequences for violators, urging retailers not to abuse the current situation for personal gain.

He described unauthorized price hikes during an economic challenge as “inhumane” and “un-Filipino,” vowing that the government would pursue those who do not follow the law.

Local police units have been instructed to strengthen coordination with the DTI and local governments to establish help desks. These stations will allow the public to immediately report abusive retailers.

The President previously reminded the public that there is no need to hoard basic necessities, noting that merchants are expected to follow prices set by the DTI. The agency recently confirmed that manufacturers of prime commodities have pledged to maintain current prices in the short term to ease the burden on consumers.