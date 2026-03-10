PNP boosts market patrols vs hoarding, profiteering amid oil price fears

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has intensified patrols in public markets, groceries and major trade hubs nationwide to prevent hoarding and profiteering amid concerns over rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered all chiefs of police and unit heads to increase the deployment of uniformed personnel in areas of convergence to ensure retailers do not exploit the volatile situation to raise prices or withhold essential goods.
“There are concerns on a possibility of some people taking advantage of the Middle East tensions through profiteering and hoarding of basic commodities. We assure the public that the PNP will exert all legal and necessary measures to help protect consumers,” Nartatez said.
“I have directed our chiefs of police and heads of units to boost the deployment of personnel in local markets, groceries, and supermarkets to prevent any incidents of profiteering and hoarding among sellers and retailers,” he added.
Nartatez said the intensified monitoring supports the government’s broader effort to protect consumers and maintain order amid global uncertainties.
The directive is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to safeguard Filipino consumers from unfair trade practices during international crises.
Authorities noted that escalating tensions in the Gulf region have triggered projections of a sharp increase in global oil prices. Historically, such increases create a ripple effect on transportation costs and the prices of basic commodities in the Philippines.
To ensure the legality and effectiveness of the operations, the PNP said it will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to strictly monitor the suggested retail price (SRP) of basic goods and apprehend violators under the Price Act.
The PNP chief also said police units are on standby to prevent possible looting incidents, noting that police presence in markets and commercial centers will help deter lawless elements from taking advantage of public concern.
Meanwhile, the PNP urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the government is prepared to address possible disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.