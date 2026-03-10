PNP boosts market patrols vs hoarding, profiteering amid oil price fears

Nartatez said the intensified monitoring supports the government’s broader effort to protect consumers and maintain order amid global uncertainties.

The directive is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to safeguard Filipino consumers from unfair trade practices during international crises.

Authorities noted that escalating tensions in the Gulf region have triggered projections of a sharp increase in global oil prices. Historically, such increases create a ripple effect on transportation costs and the prices of basic commodities in the Philippines.

To ensure the legality and effectiveness of the operations, the PNP said it will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to strictly monitor the suggested retail price (SRP) of basic goods and apprehend violators under the Price Act.

The PNP chief also said police units are on standby to prevent possible looting incidents, noting that police presence in markets and commercial centers will help deter lawless elements from taking advantage of public concern.

Meanwhile, the PNP urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the government is prepared to address possible disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.