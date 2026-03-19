PNP deploys market watchdogs to curb illegal price hikes

“We are coordinating with the DTI and the local government units on how the PNP could effectively assist on this aspect as part of our mandate to protect the interest of the people,” Nartatez said.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., under the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that essential commodities remain accessible to the public.

“Let us not take advantage of the current economic challenge to push for personal gains. Hindi ito makatao, hindi ito maka-Pilipino, at hindi natin papayagan ito,” he stressed.

The President earlier reminded Filipinos that there is no need to hoard basic necessities, noting that merchants are following the prices set by the Department of Trade and Industry.

To reinforce this, Nartatez warned of legal consequences against violators: “Mahigpit ang ating panawagan sa mga retailers na huwag abusuhin ang sitwasyon at huwag basta-basta magtaas ng presyo. Hahabulin namin kayo kung hindi kayo susunod sa ating batas.”

He also tasked local police units to strengthen coordination with the DTI and local government units to set up help desks where the public can immediately report abusive retailers.

The DTI earlier confirmed that manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities have pledged to maintain current prices in the short term. The agency also vowed to work closely with industry partners to ensure a steady supply and stable prices to ease the burden on consumers.