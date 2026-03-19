BTS comeback fuels surge in Army Bomb resale prices

Demand for BTS merchandise has surged ahead of the group’s anticipated return to the stage, with its official light stick, known as the “Army Bomb,” selling at steep markups in South Korea’s resale market.
Listings on online platforms show second-hand units being sold for as much as 330,000 won, far above the original retail price of around 50,000 won, reflecting heightened fan demand.
The spike comes as BTS prepares for its first major performance in nearly four years, with the comeback concert expected to draw global attention. The event will take place in central Seoul near Gyeongbokgung Palace and is set to be livestreamed to international audiences.
With official stocks sold out, fans have turned to resale platforms to secure the light sticks ahead of the concert.
For BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY, the Army Bomb is a key part of the concert experience. The synchronized lights are often used during performances, creating coordinated visual displays across large venues.
The shortage has pushed prices higher as fans compete for limited supply.
The rise in resale value also reflects the broader influence of K-pop fandom culture, where official merchandise carries both symbolic and social value.
Light sticks have become a recognizable part of fan identity, used not only in concerts but also in public events and gatherings.
As BTS returns to live performances, demand for these items is expected to remain strong, underscoring the group’s continued global reach and fan engagement.