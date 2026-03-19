BTS comeback fuels surge in Army Bomb resale prices

For BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY, the Army Bomb is a key part of the concert experience. The synchronized lights are often used during performances, creating coordinated visual displays across large venues.

The shortage has pushed prices higher as fans compete for limited supply.

More than concert merchandise

The rise in resale value also reflects the broader influence of K-pop fandom culture, where official merchandise carries both symbolic and social value.

Light sticks have become a recognizable part of fan identity, used not only in concerts but also in public events and gatherings.

As BTS returns to live performances, demand for these items is expected to remain strong, underscoring the group’s continued global reach and fan engagement.