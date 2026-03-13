BTS drops secret ‘SWIM’ clues on Spotify

With just one week until BTS’s brand-new album ARIRANG drops, the kings are back—and ARMY’s excitement has hit fever pitch!

To launch the final countdown to this epic comeback, BTS is rallying fans on Spotify for the ‘Decoding ARIRANG’ mission. This in-app Easter egg hunt whisks you across the platform to uncover member surprises—like exclusive, never-before-heard audio messages sharing their personal reflections on the lead single, ‘SWIM’.

Guide to Decoding ARIRANG

Over the next few days, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will each drop their own secret fragment hidden somewhere in the Spotify app. Think of them as virtual keys that’ll unlock that member’s exclusive voice message—pure gold! Here’s the fun part on how it all works:

Update Your Spotify App: Ensure your app is updated to the latest version and that you are logged into your Spotify Premium account to enjoy the full experience.

Search for the Members’ Fragments: Each member has chosen a unique hiding spot within the spaces where BTS lives on Spotify. ARMY should leave no stone unturned: scroll deep and interact with everything on screen. The next fragment could be waiting after each tap.

Tap to Collect: Once you find a fragment, simply tap on it to unlock and listen to the secret voice message.

Share Your Finds: Hit that ‘Share’ button to flex your Decoding ARIRANG progress on social media.

Revisit Your Collection of Fragments: Open the search bar on your Spotify app and look up “BTS Decoding ARIRANG”. Tap on “BTS Decoding ARIRANG” to access your in-app collection of fragments and member voice messages.

Find All Seven Fragments: The ultimate ARIRANG easter egg awaits fans who find all the member’s fragments.

Pro-Tip to Decoding ARIRANG: The daily number of fragment drops will vary.