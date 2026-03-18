SM Supermalls, Runrio stage the Manila Marathon 2026 on EDSA’s historic route

The partnership firmly establishes SM Supermalls as the preferred destination for running in the Philippines.

From race villages to race expos and major marathon routes, SM malls will serve as the gathering point for runners, communities, and spectators throughout the season. The nationwide series is projected to attract more than 400,000 runners and visitors, driving large scale participation and bringing marathon culture to major cities across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Behind these races is SM Active Hub, the growing sports and lifestyle community of SM Supermalls that brings together runners, athletes, fitness groups, and active lifestyle advocates across the country. Through SM Active Hub, SM Supermalls continues to create accessible platforms for sports, wellness, and large scale community events that encourage more Filipinos to embrace an active lifestyle.

The races under the Philippine Marathon Majors are sanctioned by World Athletics and carry AIMS certification. These standards allow races to qualify for global rankings and world record recognition, placing the events among the few in the country aligned with international marathon standards.

Seven races in the national marathon series will be staged with SM Supermalls as co presenter, with race villages and expos hosted in SM malls to give runners convenient access to race kits, gear, and community activities before race day.