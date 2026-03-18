SM Supermalls, Runrio stage the Manila Marathon 2026 on EDSA’s historic route

Philippine running reaches a defining moment this year with the historic EDSA Run, a landmark race that places one of the country’s most iconic roads at the center of the nation’s growing marathon movement.
The EDSA Run headlines a major partnership between SM Supermalls and Runrio Inc. that positions SM as the primary venue partner and supporter of Runrio’s 2026 race calendar. Through the collaboration, SM Supermalls co-presents seven of the eight races under the Philippine Marathon Majors and supports Runrio events across the country.
The partnership firmly establishes SM Supermalls as the preferred destination for running in the Philippines.
From race villages to race expos and major marathon routes, SM malls will serve as the gathering point for runners, communities, and spectators throughout the season. The nationwide series is projected to attract more than 400,000 runners and visitors, driving large scale participation and bringing marathon culture to major cities across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Behind these races is SM Active Hub, the growing sports and lifestyle community of SM Supermalls that brings together runners, athletes, fitness groups, and active lifestyle advocates across the country. Through SM Active Hub, SM Supermalls continues to create accessible platforms for sports, wellness, and large scale community events that encourage more Filipinos to embrace an active lifestyle.
The races under the Philippine Marathon Majors are sanctioned by World Athletics and carry AIMS certification. These standards allow races to qualify for global rankings and world record recognition, placing the events among the few in the country aligned with international marathon standards.
Seven races in the national marathon series will be staged with SM Supermalls as co presenter, with race villages and expos hosted in SM malls to give runners convenient access to race kits, gear, and community activities before race day.
These events highlight how SM Supermalls has become a central hub for the country’s running community. The scale, accessibility, and nationwide presence of SM malls allow marathon organizers to stage world class races while giving runners convenient and dynamic venues for race activities.
The partnership also reinforces SM Supermalls’ broader commitment to active lifestyles through initiatives such as SM Active Hub, which creates spaces for sports, training, and fitness communities across its properties.
“Running in the Philippines has reached a historic moment. Events like the Manila Marathon on the historic EDSA Route show how powerful the running community has become. Through our partnership with Runrio, SM Supermalls is proud to help stage the country’s biggest races and give runners a national platform that matches the scale of this sport,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.
“Across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, SM malls are becoming the natural home of marathon running. With our accessibility, scale, and nationwide presence, SM Supermalls is proud to be the preferred destination for the country’s most iconic races and where the next chapter of Philippine running will unfold,” Tan added.
With the Manila Marathon on the historic EDSA Route leading the season and major marathons staged across the country, the Philippine Marathon Majors signals a new chapter for the sport.
All over the Philippines, the road to the country’s biggest races now leads to SM Supermalls.