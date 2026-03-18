Drug rehab clinic strike kills hundreds

But the Taliban authorities in the Afghan capital on Tuesday said that around 400 people were killed at a drug rehabilitation center in the capital, with more than 200 wounded.

NRC country director Jacopo Caridi said the non-government organization had teams on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the strikes to assist in the rescue effort.

“From what we saw and what we discussed with the others involved in the (emergency) response, we can say that there were hundreds of killed and wounded,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Immediate independent confirmation of exact tolls is difficult in Afghanistan, with attacks often in hard-to-reach places and contradictory information from officials.

Pakistan, which accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants who have attacked its territory, has said Taliban government claims that the clinic was targeted are “entirely baseless.”

Caridi confirmed that the medical facility in Kabul was hit and that one of its buildings was “completely burned and destroyed.”

Rescue teams were still trying to remove bodies from the rubble on Tuesday morning and to find ways of accessing parts of the compound where walls had collapsed, he added.

He described the scene, which included body parts in the debris, as “shocking” and indicated that identification of the victims and settling on a definitive toll was not clear.