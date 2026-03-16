Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of killing civilians in Kabul strike

Anti-aircraft defences swung into action and panicked locals, many of them out and about after breaking their daily Ramadan fast, ran for cover, AFP reporters said.

In one building, a panicked mother ran outside, calling for her son to come back in as the explosion rocked the neighbourhood. Other locals scurried to take cover in basements.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X that the Pakistani military had "once again violated Afghan territory", calling the strikes "a crime" and an "act of inhumanity".

The Pakistani military has struck Kabul several times in recent weeks, as part of a conflict sparked by claims that the Taliban government has harboured extremists who have carried out attacks across the border.

But Mujahid said the latest strikes hit a drug treatment centre, killing a number of civilians.

The sound of anti-aircraft guns in Kabul stopped at about 10:00 pm and sirens could be heard.

Mujahid did not give a toll and an AFP team at the centre in question saw a large police contingent and dozens of ambulances.

Pakistan dismissed the claim as "misreporting" and said instead that it had carried out precision strikes on "military installations and support infrastructure".

Locations were also targeted in the eastern border province of Nangarhar, the information ministry said. Both "were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians", it added.

"Pakistan's targeting is precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted," a statement read.