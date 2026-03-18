DoST-PCHRD unveils 2026 health plan

During a video message at the event, DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. stressed the importance of embracing national challenges to drive innovation, stating that new knowledge and hope emerge from the very problems the country faces.

The anniversary also highlighted the evolution of the Health Research and Development Information Network (HERDIN). Established in 1983 and later institutionalized under Republic Act 10532, HERDIN serves as the country’s primary national repository for health research.

A new book documenting the network’s history was released during the event, outlining its transition from a system of static records into a dynamic, AI-powered knowledge engine.

Jaime Montoya, the executive director of PCHRD, cited that the platform is moving toward cloud-based integration to make research more accessible.