Philippines strengthens health research push at DOST-PCHRD 44th Anniversary

For a country blessed with natural resources, the Philippines also faces many challenges, from disasters and socio-economic risks to mortality concerns. In 2026, healthcare, particularly research for its advancement, remains a critical subject that requires greater attention.
This is where the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) comes in. Celebrating its 44th year, the agency highlights the four futures of health: Personalized, Preventive, Predictive, and Participatory healthcare. These approaches emphasize the use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, to improve early detection of diseases such as cancer and to enhance overall health awareness.
“We should love the problem more than the solution, because in every challenge we face, that is where new knowledge, new hope, and innovations that truly serve everyone begin to grow,” said Renato Solidum Jr. in his video message.
It is through this drive to solve problems that Republic Act 10532 was passed in 2013, institutionalizing the Philippine National Health Research System. Even earlier, in 1983, the Health Research and Development Information Network, or HERDIN, had already been established as a centralized platform for health research in the country.
HERDIN serves as a one-stop system for the collection of all health-related research in the Philippines and stands as the country’s first and only national repository. Today, its story is compiled into a book. According to Jaime Montoya, “In its closing chapters, HERDIN looks toward the horizon. It calls for transformation from static records to a dynamic knowledge engine that leverages cloud platforms and artificial intelligence.”
He added that the platform will continue to evolve into a more accessible source of information that can strengthen the country’s research and development efforts.