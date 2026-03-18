4PH program brings homes to Luzon

Secretary Aliling said the fair reflects the administration’s goal to expand the 4PH program and bring affordable housing options closer to working-class Filipinos. “This housing fair aligns with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to widen the Expanded 4PH and provide housing options for our workers. We will continue these fairs in other major cities to bring housing services closer to our fellow citizens,” he said.

The units on display focused mainly on socialized housing across Luzon. More than 1,000 attendees joined the opening, exploring booths from participating developers and learning about financing options and government support.

Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and other DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund officials also attended the fair, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accelerating affordable housing access nationwide.