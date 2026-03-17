Palace hits back at Sara: ‘Gamitin muna ang mata at tenga, bago ang bibig'

“Patungkol sa maraming kakulangan ang Pangulo. Unang-una, mas maganda po sana na gamitin muna ang mata at tenga bago ang bibig dahil kapag inuna natin ang bibig at hindi ginagamit ang mata, tenga at utak, magkakamali kayo ng sagot (Regarding the many shortcomings of the President, first of all, it would be better to use your eyes and ears before your mouth, because if you speak first without using your eyes, ears, and mind, you will give the wrong answer),” Castro said in a press briefing in Cebu.

Castro stressed that the President had also addressed the nation Monday evening, highlighting government programs aimed at mitigating the impact of the Middle East situation on citizens.

“Marami na po tayong nabanggit kung anong mga programa ng Pangulo. Kahapon lamang po ay nagbigay siya ng kaniyang mensahe para sa ating mga kababayan especially patungkol dito sa nangyayari sa Middle East (We have already mentioned many of the President’s programs. Just yesterday, he delivered a message to our fellow citizens, especially regarding what is happening in the Middle East),” she said.