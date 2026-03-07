VP prods gov’t: Act amid crisis

Vice President Sara Duterte has called on government agencies to step up and help cushion the impact of expected fuel price increases amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, Duterte urged authorities to closely monitor fuel prices and their ripple effects on the cost of basic goods and transportation, and to provide early warnings to the public.

She supported calls for subsidies or price caps on essential food items and for targeted cash transfers for low income families to cushion the effects of rising fuel costs.

The Vice President also stressed the need for stricter enforcement against hoarding and unjustified price hikes, saying government agencies should regularly inspect establishments to ensure compliance with pricing rules.

Businesses found in violation of regulations should face closure, she said.

Duterte noted that the expected increase in oil prices will likely affect everyone, and urged both the government and citizens to take steps to reduce the burden.

She encouraged local government units to cut down on non-essential fuel-consuming activities and to monitor the prices of goods within their jurisdictions. Local officials should also regularly share price information with residents and offer practical advice on reducing energy consumption.

The Vice President also called for stronger support for farmers and small suppliers to lessen the country’s reliance on imported goods.

At the individual level, Duterte advised Filipinos to prioritize essential spending and support locally produced products. She encouraged people to conserve energy by carpooling, biking, and walking when possible.

Duterte made the appeal amid reports of a possible major increase in oil prices next week due to the heightened tensions following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Staggered increases eyed

The prices of fuel sold at local pumps are set to surge this week, adding pressure on the motoring public even as oil companies promised to stagger the increases.

According to an industry source, diesel prices are expected to rise by as much as P20.10 to P20.30 per liter, while gasoline could climb P10 to P10.20 per liter.

The source said prices could climb even higher as premiums and freight costs remain unusually elevated amid ongoing market pressures.

“We plan to spread the hefty increase over the week. Despite this, the series of increases will still be quite big,” the source said, warning that consumers will feel the full impact.

Fuel retailers already raised pump prices by P1.90 per liter for gasoline, P1.20 per liter for diesel, and P1.50 per liter for kerosene last week, after the previous week’s increases of P0.60 per liter for gasoline and P1.20 per liter for diesel and kerosene. These adjustments did not yet reflect the rising tensions in the Middle East.

As geopolitical tensions begin to affect local markets, the Department of Energy (DoE) faces the dual challenge of controlling prices and policing retailers. Its Mindanao Field Office has stepped up monitoring of petroleum outlets in coordination with Philippine National Police units in Tagum and Davao City.

During initial inspections, a diesel pump in Tagum City was found to be charging gasoline at P73.20 per liter — P8.35 above the prescribed schedule.

“The station was immediately advised to revert to the proper price level in accordance with the correct implementation of the fuel price adjustment schedule,” the DoE said.

The DoE has urged consumers to report suspected hoarding, price manipulation, and other irregularities through its hotline, Facebook Messenger channel, or email.

“Our field offices in Luzon and Visayas have likewise intensified their on-site inspections and monitoring of retail gasoline stations to ensure strict compliance with existing fuel pricing regulations and supply policies,” the DoE said.

At a media briefing last week, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the country has an ample fuel supply, but the main pressure will be on prices.

“Supply is not the issue; it’s a matter of prices. Some international traders are holding back, waiting for the best time to sell. Shipping costs and insurance are rising. The supply is there, but it depends on how much you are willing to pay,” she said.

To ease the burden on motorists, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for a review of the possible suspension of the excise tax on fuel. A year-long suspension, however, could result in a revenue shortfall of around P300 billion, according to the Senate Finance panel’s projections.

Meanwhile, Senate leaders have suggested tapping the President’s contingency fund to provide immediate fuel subsidies to public utility vehicle drivers, rather than waiting for Dubai crude to hit the $80-per-barrel threshold required under the Pantawid Pasada program.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has processed P2.5 billion in subsidies, ready for immediate release once the price trigger is met.

Scourge for many

VP Duterte also criticized the Marcos administration, saying that many Filipinos continue to face economic hardship and limited job opportunities.

Duterte said some overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East are reluctant to return home because they may be no jobs for them in the Philippines.

“So far, those we have spoken to say they do not want to come home because they feel nothing is waiting for them here under the current administration,” Duterte said.

The Vice President also questioned the administration’s focus on political conflicts while many Filipinos are struggling with economic challenges.

“It is embarrassing that we are still talking about politics and impeachment when many of our countrymen do not even know where they will get money to buy rice later in the day,” she said.