'Fur' the love of Aspins

Fernando Zobel de Ayala is a longtime champion for animal welfare, dedicated supporter of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), and proud adopter of rescued animals.
FZA has always demonstrated a deep and heartfelt commitment to helping animals in need. With an open heart and home, he has welcomed several of PAWS’ rescued Aspins, as well as multiple horses saved during the Taal eruption, into his family. Alongside his wife, Kit Silverio-Zobel de Ayala, FZA, as he is sometimes referred to, has been a steadfast and generous PAWS donor, providing ongoing support to the organization’s mission and advocacy. He also consistently extends his compassion by offering critical aid during PAWS’ major initiatives, such as PAWS’ disaster relief efforts in times of crisis.
“Fernando Zobel de Ayala reached out to PAWS because he wanted to adopt a rescued dog from us,” executive director Anna Cabrera told DAILY TRIBUNE. “He adopted Charlie and Boni (a hit-and-run victim whose hind leg was amputated).”
Anna shares the story.
For the adoption interview, FZA drove himself and arrived at PAWS with no fanfare or a coterie of escorts that we often see with the rich business magnates of his caliber. Fernando and his family showed a deep interest in all the stories of the animals at the shelter. He continues to send support for them and has committed for all Ayala Malls to support animal welfare and adopt animal welfare friendly policies.