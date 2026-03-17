'Fur' the love of Aspins

Fernando Zobel de Ayala is a longtime champion for animal welfare, dedicated supporter of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), and proud adopter of rescued animals.

FZA has always demonstrated a deep and heartfelt commitment to helping animals in need. With an open heart and home, he has welcomed several of PAWS’ rescued Aspins, as well as multiple horses saved during the Taal eruption, into his family. Alongside his wife, Kit Silverio-Zobel de Ayala, FZA, as he is sometimes referred to, has been a steadfast and generous PAWS donor, providing ongoing support to the organization’s mission and advocacy. He also consistently extends his compassion by offering critical aid during PAWS’ major initiatives, such as PAWS’ disaster relief efforts in times of crisis.