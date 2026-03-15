Malasakit fur all: Inside Meralco’s workplace where animals are family

Small gestures — filling bowls, checking water stations, observing behavior — have become daily acts of empathy and responsibility for staff.

Among the highlights was Prof. Laureen Velasco, founder of DLSU PUSA, who shared how her campus program grew from feeding a handful of cats to caring for 65 animals.

Velasco recounted the transformations of animals like Dragonite, once unable to walk, who now leaps and plays, and Tycoon, rescued malnourished from an air-conditioning box, now fully healthy.

“We didn’t do this for recognition. We just wanted to quietly take care of the cats,” Velasco said.

The connection between animal welfare and public health was emphasized by Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares, who attended with his fiancée’s support dog Chanel.

He gave a legislative update on the Animal Welfare Act, which aims to establish a dedicated bureau, mandate local government participation, and fund TNVR programs.

“It’s a shame that you’re doing all the work. Government should help you — and that’s our role,” Llamanzares said.

“There are those of us in Congress who care, who are listening, and who will get this law passed,” he added.

The day was also filled with joy and celebration. The pet fashion show drew cheers as dogs paraded in costumes. Employees and volunteers joined in, demonstrating how empathy bridges workplaces, professions and communities.

By the end of the celebration, it was clear that at Meralco, animals are more than part of the environment — they are part of a culture where compassion, care and community engagement are as valued as productivity.

“At Meralco, success isn’t only measured in kilowatts,” Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said. “It’s measured in the wagging tails, gentle purrs and the hearts we touch along the way.”