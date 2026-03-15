Meralco, partners push animal welfare and responsible pet ownership

In his keynote message, Poe emphasized that protecting animals is a shared responsibility and pledged to continue advocating for stronger animal protection laws in Congress.

“I’m championing animal welfare in Congress, we are going to pass, hopefully, the Revised Animal Welfare Act. There are those of us in Congress who care or listen, who will get this law passed with your help,” Poe said.

Pangilinan, in a video message to participants, also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing animal welfare policies, including proposals to increase penalties for animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, Velasco, founder of the advocacy group DLSU Pusa, shared the organization’s efforts in rescuing stray cats and promoting compassion toward animals within communities.

Corporate initiative

The event also highlighted CATropa, Meralco’s animal welfare initiative led by Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.

Zaldarriaga said partnerships with various organizations help promote animal welfare as part of the company’s commitment to malasakit, one of Meralco’s core values.

“March is observed as Rabies Awareness Month, a time to strengthen public awareness about responsible pet ownership, vaccination and humane population management. Through initiatives like this, we take meaningful steps toward preventing rabies while addressing the challenge of stray animal homelessness in a humane and sustainable way,” he said.

Activities during the event included a trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) and vaccination program for community cats around Meralco facilities, a pet fashion show, a pet adoption drive, and a storytelling activity for children of Meralco employees.

The initiative was supported by several partners including the Pasig City Veterinary Office, Mandaluyong City Veterinary Office, Biyaya Animal Care, Doggie Woggie Pethub PH, Standard Insurance, and other organizations advocating animal welfare.

Meralco said the initiative reflects its continuing commitment to promote compassion, raise rabies awareness and encourage responsible pet ownership as part of building safer and healthier communities.