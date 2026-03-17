Ex-Usec Bernardo to testify vs DPWH-Mimaropa execs

He was officially classified as a state witness, along with former executives Henry Alcantara, Gerard Opulencia, and Sally Santos, on January 15, 2026, through the witness protection program of the Department of Justice.

Bernardo has thirty years of experience working as a government civil engineer and was subsequently appointed as Assistant Secretary in August 2016.

Last Wednesday, 11 March, the Sandiganbayan denied petitions from the nine Mimaropa executives to post bail after an investigation revealed that the officials released over P215 million in funds to Sunwest Inc.

The site in question was a river dike along the Subaan River that collapsed in August 2025 due to heavy rains brought by tropical depressions.