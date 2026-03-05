Ex-DPWH official eyed as witness in Mindoro road dike graft trial

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo is being eyed by prosecutors as a witness against officials of DPWH-Mimaropa facing trial at the Sandiganbayan over an alleged anomalous road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Bernardo is currently a state witness in the flood control projects scam cases and is already under the government’s Witness Protection Program.

During the second day of trial before the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division, prosecutors said Bernardo would be presented as a witness in the third week of March, along with DPWH-Mimaropa Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Editha Babaran.

Babaran replaced former regional chief Gerald Pacanan, who is among the accused in the case.

The defense panel said it would “vigorously oppose” the prosecution’s plan to recall Babaran as a witness.

One of the defense counsels told the Sixth Division justices that Babaran had already testified during the bail hearings and that they would file a formal opposition before the court within the day.

Defense lawyers also pointed out that although they had received the prosecution’s list of witnesses, the document did not specify dates when the individuals would testify.

Prosecutors responded that no dates were indicated because the witnesses would be presented depending on their availability.

The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division also announced that there will be no trial next week due to scheduling conflicts involving prosecution witnesses.

Hearings are scheduled to resume on 17 and 19 March.

Facing charges of graft and malversation before the anti-graft court are DPWH-Mimaropa officials Gerald Pacanan, Gene Altea, Ruben Delos Santos Jr., Dominic Serrano, Lerma Cayco, Felisardo Casuno, Dennis Abagon, Juliet Calvo and Montrexis Tamayo.

All of the accused earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges and were present during the second day of trial.

The anti-graft court earlier declared Co a fugitive after he remained at large and ruled that he is not allowed to avail himself of any judicial relief from the court.