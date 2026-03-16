Roque: GMA not involved in ex-Marines appearance

“I don’t think PGMA will have any involvement… as long as her daughter Luli is serving as an ambassador representing PBBM,” Roque said.

He added, “Her daughter’s position essentially makes her an alter ego of PBBM.”

The former Marines claimed they had once worked for former House Appropriations Committee chair, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co. They also said they delivered suitcases of cash to several individuals connected to the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

Over the weekend, political analyst Ronald Llamas suggested in a television interview that Arroyo might be connected to the ex-Marines’ public appearance.

“I saw GMA’s hand helping the former Marines,” Llamas said.

Support for the ex-Marines has also come from political figures like Mike Defensor and former AFP Chief of Staff under Arroyo, Hermogenes Esperon Jr., both of whom have publicly backed the group.