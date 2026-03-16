PGMA behind 18 ex-marines? Roque says ‘no’ after analyst hints at ties

In a television interview over the weekend, political analyst Ronald Llamas suggested that Arroyo might have a link to the 18 ex-Marines’ public appearance.

He said he “saw the hand of GMA” behind those helping the former Marines.

Support for the ex-Marines has also come from political figures like Mike Defensor and former AFP Chief under Arroyo, Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., both publicly backing the group.

Llamas clarified he wasn’t directly accusing Arroyo of involvement but was merely pointing to possible connections.

“Hindi ko sinasabing si GMA, ha. Kung iko-connect mo lang ‘yong dotted lines, bakit nandoon si Mike Defensor na wala raw siyang kinalaman? Tumulong lang daw siya (I’m not saying GMA, okay? But if you follow the dotted lines, why is Mike Defensor there when he was not involved? He says he was just helping),” Llamas said.

He also noted Arroyo’s ties with Vice President Sara Duterte as a potential factor.

“Kaalyado ni GMA si Sara. Sabi nga ni Sara dati, ‘yon ‘yong kaniyang mentor. Di ba no’ng nagalit si Sara, no’ng tinawag niyang ‘tambaloslos’ si Martin Romualdez, over ‘yon do’n sa pagtanggal ni Speaker Martin Romualdez kay GMA as senior deputy speaker (GMA is an ally of Sara. Remember, Sara called her ‘mentor.’ That fallout with Martin Romualdez? It traces back to GMA’s role as senior deputy speaker),” Llamas added.