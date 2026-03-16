PGMA behind 18 ex-marines? Roque says ‘no’ after analyst hints at ties

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo should not be tied to the sudden public appearance of 18 ex-Marine soldiers in connection with swirling corruption controversies in the government, according to former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
Roque, in a text message to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday, said Arroyo would have little incentive to be involved in any attempt to undermine the current administration, given her daughter’s diplomatic role under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
“I think PGMA will not have any involvement… for as long as her daughter Luli is an Ambassador representing PBBM,” Roque said.
He added, “The nature of her daughter’s appointment is that she acts as an alter ego of PBBM.”
The former Marines claimed they once served former House appropriations committee chair, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co. They also claimed to deliver suitcases of cash to multiple individuals connected to a multibillion-peso flood control scandal
In a television interview over the weekend, political analyst Ronald Llamas suggested that Arroyo might have a link to the 18 ex-Marines’ public appearance.
He said he “saw the hand of GMA” behind those helping the former Marines.
Support for the ex-Marines has also come from political figures like Mike Defensor and former AFP Chief under Arroyo, Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., both publicly backing the group.
Llamas clarified he wasn’t directly accusing Arroyo of involvement but was merely pointing to possible connections.
“Hindi ko sinasabing si GMA, ha. Kung iko-connect mo lang ‘yong dotted lines, bakit nandoon si Mike Defensor na wala raw siyang kinalaman? Tumulong lang daw siya (I’m not saying GMA, okay? But if you follow the dotted lines, why is Mike Defensor there when he was not involved? He says he was just helping),” Llamas said.
He also noted Arroyo’s ties with Vice President Sara Duterte as a potential factor.
“Kaalyado ni GMA si Sara. Sabi nga ni Sara dati, ‘yon ‘yong kaniyang mentor. Di ba no’ng nagalit si Sara, no’ng tinawag niyang ‘tambaloslos’ si Martin Romualdez, over ‘yon do’n sa pagtanggal ni Speaker Martin Romualdez kay GMA as senior deputy speaker (GMA is an ally of Sara. Remember, Sara called her ‘mentor.’ That fallout with Martin Romualdez? It traces back to GMA’s role as senior deputy speaker),” Llamas added.