Nearly half of Filipinos distrust Marcos; VP Duterte trusted — survey

By contrast, Duterte enjoys more trust from Filipino adults.

“Duterte enjoys small to big majority approval ratings in the Visayas (72%), Mindanao (95%), Class D (57%), and Class E (81%),” Pulse Asia said.

She also received a 55 percent approval rating for her work over the past three months, with 27 percent disapproving and 18 percent undecided.

“Practically the same approval and disapproval figures are recorded in Class ABC (36%)" the pollster said.

Fifty-four percent of adults expressed trust in her, 26 percent indicated distrust, and 20 percent were undecided or neutral on her ongoing impeachment case.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to be the most urgent issue for Filipinos, cited by 59 percent of respondents, followed by graft and corruption at 47 percent and workers’ pay at 36 percent.

Corruption also emerged as the leading third-mentioned concern at 19 percent.

While the administration received majority approval for protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers at 53 percent, respondents were critical of efforts to reduce poverty with 53 percent disapproval, fight corruption in government with 67 percent, address illegal drugs at 68 percent, and control inflation at 73 percent.

The survey period coincided with heightened political scrutiny. Duterte faced two impeachment complaints deemed “sufficient in substance” by the House of Representatives.

Other developments included anti-corruption protests and rising oil prices due to the Middle East conflict.