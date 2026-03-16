Malaysian Embassy shares Bubur Lambuk during Ramadan

The Embassy of Malaysia in Manila, led by Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, prepared and shared Bubur Lambuk, a traditional Malaysian rice porridge commonly cooked during the holy month of Ramadan and distributed in the spirit of goodwill, charity and community.
About 200 containers of the savory porridge were prepared for distribution to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, senior government officials and friends of the Malaysian embassy.
The cooking took place on 10 March at the Ambassador’s Residence in Dasmariñas Village, Makati City. The preparation was led by the ambassador’s chef, Ammar, together with members of Perwakilan, the association of spouses of embassy staff, who assisted in preparing the dish.
Bubur Lambuk is a traditional Malaysian dish whose name literally means “scattered porridge,” referring to the method of cooking in which ingredients are thrown into a single pot. It is a comforting rice porridge made with rice, coconut milk, minced meat and a blend of herbs and spices.
The preparation begins by quickly dry-toasting fresh rice in a hot wok or cauldron. Water and coconut milk are then added, followed by minced beef or chicken. Aromatic ingredients such as onion, garlic, ginger and lemongrass are mixed in, together with spices including cinnamon, star anise, and cardamom. The porridge is then simmered slowly until thick and flavorful. Before serving, it is topped with fried shallots, fresh scallions and cilantro.
In Malaysia, Bubur Lambuk is traditionally prepared by mosques and community groups during Ramadan and distributed freely to the public, especially the poor, during iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast at sunset. The dish is valued not only for its nourishing and easily digestible qualities, but also for its cultural and spiritual significance during the fasting month. For many Malaysian Muslims, Bubur Lambuk is considered a Ramadan staple, much like dates which are traditionally eaten to break the fast.
The tradition of preparing bubur lambuk in large communal batches dates back decades and reflects the Malaysian practice of gotong-royong, or communal cooperation. Volunteers gather to cook the porridge in large pots and distribute it to families, neighbors and passersby as an act of generosity and solidarity during Ramadan. One of the most well-known centers of this practice is Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, where volunteers continue to cook and share Bubur Lambuk every year during the fasting month.
By preparing and sharing the dish in Manila, the Malaysian embassy continues this longstanding Ramadan tradition while also introducing an important element of Malaysian culinary heritage to friends and partners in the Philippines. The practice highlights the values of hospitality, compassion and togetherness that lie at the heart of the holy month.