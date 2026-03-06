Fast fellowship

On the sunset of 4 March, the Embassy of Malaysia in the Philippines glimmered as guests assembled for Iftar, the nightly Ramadan meal breaking the day-long fast.

Officials from the Makati embassy, journalists, business leaders and civic figures gathered under the stewardship of Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, transforming the occasion into more than a religious observance; it was a demonstration of cultural diplomacy in practice.

As dusk fell, the call to prayer prompted a solemn pause, followed by the traditional consumption of a sumptuous feast.

The ritual, simple yet profound, gave way to a curated menu which introduced Filipinos to Malaysian flavors such as Nasi Hujan Panas, Rendang Ayam, Daing Masak Hitam, Acar Jelatah and other regional specialties, each dish a testament to centuries of culinary exchange and mutual appreciation.

Ramadan, observed with fasting, prayer and reflection, is also a season of generosity. For non-Muslim attendees, the evening offered a rare window into this sacred practice.

Conversations moved freely, punctuated by laughter and shared stories.

His Excellency Ambassador Castelino framed the Iftar as a meditation on empathy and renewal.

“Ramadan is not only about fasting from dawn to dusk but also about cultivating empathy, gratitude and self-discipline. It reminds us of the importance of sharing food and milk with those in need, strengthening social solidarity and caring for the less fortunate. Joining in Iftar also reflects universal values of kindness, generosity, and inclusivity. Ramadan transcends cultural and religious differences,” he said, emphasizing that diplomacy thrives not only in formal chambers but in moments of genuine human connection.

The embassy grounds, adorned with subtle elements of Malaysian heritage, set the stage for what felt simultaneously ceremonial and intimate. The event asserted that international ties are strengthened not solely by treaties or agreements, but by gestures that honor tradition, faith and shared humanity.

As the night drew to a close, the Iftar lingered in memory less as a calendar event and more as a demonstration of diplomacy’s human face.