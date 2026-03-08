Feasting and fostering friendships: Iftar at the Malaysian embassy

In innumerable cultures around the world, food serves as a powerful means of bringing people together. Feasting, therefore, holds a central place in many religious and festive observances — none more so than Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Many non-Muslims, myself included, know Ramadan primarily for its tradition of fasting. Yet the communal act of breaking that fast — called iftar — is equally central to the spirit of the month. The practice of iftar, particularly in Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2023, affirming its enduring cultural value and its role in building community.

“Ramadan is not only about fasting from dawn to dusk, but about cultivating empathy, gratitude and self-discipline. It reminds us of the importance of sharing food and wealth with those in need, and of strengthening social solidarity and care for the less fortunate. Gatherings such as this iftar reflect universal values of kindness, generosity, and inclusivity that transcend cultural and religious differences,” said Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, at an iftar held on 4 March for members of the Philippine media and other guests.