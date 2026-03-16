From lens to palate: Xiaomi, Josh Boutwood reimagine smartphone storytelling

The meal concluded with a dessert of yogurt, raspberry and champagne inspired by a visit to a raspberry vineyard in Bali.

Boutwood said the concept allowed him to combine his passions for cooking and photography.

“Having the opportunity to use photos as our inspiration was very intriguing for me because it combines my two favorite worlds of cooking and photography into one event,” he said.

“And what has happened is that having these beautiful captured images. We looked at the photos and we looked at ways where we could really bring out the most of that photo in an edible form.”

He also praised the Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s photography capabilities.

“I was so surprised because the moment I picked up the phone [Xiaomi 17 Ultra], it's almost as if I could walk around with no camera bag and still capture those same memories with the same type of pop in one very small package,” Boutwood added.

Xiaomi Philippines Head of Marketing Tomi Adrias said the initiative highlights the brand’s belief that technology can serve as a platform for creative expression.

“At Xiaomi, we believe technology should be an enabler of art,” Adrias said.

“With the Xiaomi 17 Series and our continued partnership with Leica, we are giving users more than a camera; it’s also a medium for sophisticated storytelling in their everyday lives.”

Adrias added that the collaboration with Boutwood demonstrates how moments captured through photography can be transformed into meaningful experiences.

Xiaomi said the Xiaomi 17 Series aims to redefine smartphone photography by combining advanced camera technology with artistic storytelling.