Xiaomi all in on 'Human × Car × Home'

Xiaomi on 2 March 2026 unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Series in the Philippines, introducing the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra alongside the new Xiaomi Pad 8 Series and a refreshed AIoT lineup that spans scooters, wearables and audio devices.

The Xiaomi 17 Series anchors the launch, with the company again highlighting its partnership with Leica. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features Xiaomi’s first 1-inch LOFIC main camera sensor paired with the Light Fusion 1050L sensor, which Xiaomi said enhances HDR performance. It also carries a Leica 200MP 75–100mm camera with mechanical optical zoom built to Leica APO standards to minimize ghosting and color fringing. Xiaomi said the system can extend to a 400mm equivalent focal length through advanced sensor technology. Video recording supports Dolby Vision or ACES Log at up to 4K 120fps on the main and telephoto cameras.

The Xiaomi 17, positioned as the more compact flagship, uses the Light Fusion 950 sensor and a Leica 60mm floating telephoto lens designed for portraits, macro and zoom. It also features a 50MP front camera and supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision and Log recording.

Both devices run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. Xiaomi lists the Xiaomi 17 with a 6,330mAh battery and up to 100W wired charging, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra carries a 6,000mAh battery with up to 90W wired charging. Both support 50W wireless charging and feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phones carry IP68 ratings and Xiaomi’s Guardian Structure, which includes reinforced glass and aluminum frames.