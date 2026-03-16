DSWD, DOTr, LTFRB joint press conference

(March 16 2026) Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian together with Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Atty. Vigor Mendoza II held a press briefing in DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, March 16, 2026 to discuss the procedure of the P5,000 cash aid for tricycle drivers in Metro Manila starting tomorrow as the government response to rising fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East. Photo/Analy Labor











Copied

ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (March 16 2026) Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian together with Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Atty. Vigor Mendoza II held a press briefing in DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, March 16, 2026 to discuss the procedure of the P5,000 cash aid for tricycle drivers in Metro Manila starting tomorrow as the government response to rising fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East. Photo/Analy Labor