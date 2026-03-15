Two Filipinos, among 25 arrested in UAE over online posts about strikes

They said that the UAE has warned against posting misleading social media content, especially those that include security-related videos of air defense interceptions, attacks on landmarks, or AI-generated false footage.

The government agencies clarified that they are monitoring reports of Filipino involvement while maintaining full respect for the “sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and its right to enforce its national security, cybercrime, and public order laws.”

In the advisory, Filipinos are reminded to exercise utmost caution and responsibility in handling their online accounts and advised them to “refrain from recording, posting, forwarding, or commenting on unverified or sensitive security-related content to avoid spreading speculative information.”