37 OFWs from Dubai to arrive Philippines Sunday night

At least 37 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Dubai are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday night, 08 March 2026, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a television interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the flight is funded by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) as part of the government’s repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

So far, at least 309 OFWs and 11 dependents have been brought home via Emirates flights, following previously canceled trips since 28 February 2026.

Cacdac also said the government is prioritizing repatriation from the United Arab Emirates while preparing land evacuation routes for Filipinos in Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar due to airspace restrictions in some areas.

He also urged Filipino seafarers to avoid sailing in high-risk zones amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post, Cacdac said he issued an advisory adopting the decision of the Warlike Operations Area Committee of the International Bargaining Forum to designate three zones as “warlike operations areas,” or “war-risk zones.”

The DMW chief said crew members have the “right to refuse sailing” in these zones and that shipowners must increase security arrangements.

In case of death within the three zones, the family of the deceased crew member will receive double compensation, Cacdac said, adding that the DMW will hold a dialogue with shipowners to ensure the safety of crew members in high-risk zones.