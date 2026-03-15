Silver sweep: Russell leads Mercedes one-two in China GP sprint

The seven-time Formula One world champion was fourth in his Ferrari, 0.641 seconds slower than Russell.

“The car’s been feeling amazing,” said Russell, who leads the championship after winning the season-opening race in Australia last weekend.

“We knew after Melbourne we had a really good car. The engine’s performing really well. And today it was a real joy to drive, so I’m happy,” added Russell.

Italian teenager Antonelli said he had room for improvement.

“The pace is very strong. Just didn’t put the lap together at the end on the softs. Still some work to do. It’s all to play for tomorrow,” said the 19-year-old.

The McLarens left it till late in the final qualifying session to go out for their single flying lap, hoping to take advantage of the track at its quickest.

It paid off as Norris got ahead of the two Ferraris, and Oscar Piastri split them, coming in fifth fastest.