Russell wins Australian GP as Mercedes secures 1-2 finish

The new era of Formula 1 got off to an electrifying start as British driver George Russell claimed victory at the Australian Grand Prix, giving Mercedes its first 1-2 finish since 2019. Teammate Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in second, marking a strong statement from the Silver Arrows in Melbourne.

From the drop of the lights, the race was filled with drama. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, starting fourth, made a sensational overtake to grab the lead, sparking a tense battle with Russell that saw the two drivers swap positions multiple times in the opening laps.

Fans in the grandstands and watching at home were kept on edge as every maneuver, draft and wheel-to-wheel duel drew gasps and cheers.

Russell later credited strategic team calls under the Virtual Safety Car for giving him the edge in the closing stages, while Leclerc admitted that timing and tire management prevented him from holding on to the lead.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made an impressive comeback, climbing from 20th on the grid after a qualifying crash to finish sixth.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris held off Verstappen to secure fifth for McLaren, showing he could match the pace of the championship favorite.

Not all contenders fared well. Isack Hadjar was forced to retire early due to engine overheating, while Valtteri Bottas, driving for Cadillac, encountered technical issues with his car. Veteran drivers Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Nico Hulkenberg of Audi also failed to start or finish the race.

The so-called “Australian curse” struck even before the race, as local McLaren driver Oscar Piastri crashed during practice and was ruled out for the weekend.

Analysts from major sports outlets highlighted Mercedes’ performance as a strong statement of intent. Sky Sports described the team as “silencing doubters with clinical pace,” while ESPN noted that Russell turned a chaotic start into a decisive victory.

The duel with Leclerc, combined with Mercedes’ strategic mastery, suggested that the new season could hinge as much on tire management, pit timing and adaptation to new regulations as on outright speed.

With Russell and Antonelli leading the charge, the championship narrative is already shifting, promising an exciting season ahead.