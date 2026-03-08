Russell rises

Melbourne, Australia (AFP) — George Russell outpaced Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in an eventful third and final practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday that saw his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli crash heavily.

Russell, tipped as the pre-season favorite, flew round the Albert Park circuit in the final minutes on soft tires in an eye-catching one minute 19.053 seconds during a session red-flagged twice.

That was enough to pip Hamilton by 0.616secs as teams slowly get to grips with radical new engine and chassis regulations.

With a greater reliance on electrical energy in the hybrid power units, better battery management by drivers is paramount.

The session was overshadowed by Antonelli slamming his car into the barriers at Turn 2 late on, leaving his Mercedes a wreck.

He climbed out and said, “I’m okay.”