Power without worry: VinFast battery subscription shifts EV risk away from owners

Instead of paying for the battery outright, owners pay a subscription based on mileage. The arrangement spreads the cost over time rather than placing it in the vehicle’s purchase price.

That, for many buyers, can make the shift to electric mobility easier to consider.

The program also addresses another issue, battery health, that often slows EV adoption.

Electric vehicle batteries slowly lose capacity over the years of use. While this process happens gradually, many buyers worry about the eventual cost of replacement.

VinFast puts that responsibility on its company during the subscription period.

If the battery’s capacity or state-of-health (SOH) drops 70 percent below, the company replaces it at no cost to the customer. The coverage removes one of the largest long-term financial risks associated with electric vehicles.

Maintenance of the battery also falls under the program, as repairs and service related to the battery are handled by the manufacturer during the active subscription.

The result is a different ownership experience compared with traditional vehicles.

Drivers no longer carry the burden of one of the most expensive components in the car. The battery remains under the manufacturer’s care.