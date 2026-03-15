Power without worry: VinFast battery subscription shifts EV risk away from owners

Fuel prices continue to move in one direction. Up.
Every spike at the pump reminds drivers how exposed they are to oil markets they cannot control. Electric vehicles promise relief from that cycle, yet another concern often replaces it. The battery.
Battery cost remains one of the biggest worries among potential EV buyers. Replacement can be expensive. Long-term degradation also raises questions for people who plan to keep their cars for many years.
VinFast tries to address that concern with a different ownership approach.
The company offers a battery subscription program in the Philippines that separates the battery from the purchase price of the vehicle. Buyers pay for the car itself while the battery remains under the manufacturer’s responsibility.
This changes the economics of EV ownership.
Without the battery included in the vehicle price, the upfront cost of the car drops by as much as 20 percent, depending on the model. That reduction can bring electric vehicles closer to the price range of many gasoline-powered cars sold in the country.
The entry-level VF 3 offers one example. The model is listed at P745,000 with the battery, but the price drops to P590,000 under the subscription plan, where the battery cost is covered through a monthly fee.
Instead of paying for the battery outright, owners pay a subscription based on mileage. The arrangement spreads the cost over time rather than placing it in the vehicle’s purchase price.
That, for many buyers, can make the shift to electric mobility easier to consider.
The program also addresses another issue, battery health, that often slows EV adoption.
Electric vehicle batteries slowly lose capacity over the years of use. While this process happens gradually, many buyers worry about the eventual cost of replacement.
VinFast puts that responsibility on its company during the subscription period.
If the battery’s capacity or state-of-health (SOH) drops 70 percent below, the company replaces it at no cost to the customer. The coverage removes one of the largest long-term financial risks associated with electric vehicles.
Maintenance of the battery also falls under the program, as repairs and service related to the battery are handled by the manufacturer during the active subscription.
The result is a different ownership experience compared with traditional vehicles.
Drivers no longer carry the burden of one of the most expensive components in the car. The battery remains under the manufacturer’s care.
The battery subscription plan can also influence insurance costs. Since the battery is excluded from the vehicle’s price, the insured value of the car is lower. Insurance premiums often depend on the declared value of the vehicle, which means a lower price can translate to lower coverage costs.
At a time when fuel prices remain volatile, many motorists are looking at alternatives that offer more predictable expenses.
Electric vehicles already remove gasoline from the monthly budget. Charging costs usually remain far lower than the cost of filling a fuel tank, especially for drivers who charge at home.
VinFast’s subscription approach adds another layer of predictability.
Instead of worrying about future battery replacement or degradation, owners deal with a clear monthly fee. VinFast handles the rest.
For drivers who want the traditional ownership path, VinFast still offers vehicles with the battery included in the purchase price. That option comes with a long-term battery warranty.
Yet the subscription model introduces a different way of thinking about EV ownership.
The car becomes the product. The battery becomes a service.
In a market where rising fuel prices continue to reshape driving costs, that distinction may matter more than ever.