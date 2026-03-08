VinFast forms three brand lines, reveals Lac Hong flagships

VinFast has reorganized its automotive portfolio into three brand lines and introduced two new ultra-luxury vehicles under its Lac Hong nameplate. The company said the move supports its next stage of development as it expands its electric vehicle presence in regional and global markets.

The new structure groups VinFast products into three categories. Lac Hong represents the brand’s ultra luxury segment. The VF line covers passenger electric vehicles for the mass market. The Green brand focuses on commercial and service mobility.

The announcement also included the unveiling of two new models. VinFast introduced the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S as additions to its ultra-luxury range. The vehicles join the Lac Hong 900 LX, which the company introduced in 2025.