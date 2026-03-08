VinFast forms three brand lines, reveals Lac Hong flagships
VinFast has reorganized its automotive portfolio into three brand lines and introduced two new ultra-luxury vehicles under its Lac Hong nameplate. The company said the move supports its next stage of development as it expands its electric vehicle presence in regional and global markets.
The new structure groups VinFast products into three categories. Lac Hong represents the brand’s ultra luxury segment. The VF line covers passenger electric vehicles for the mass market. The Green brand focuses on commercial and service mobility.
The announcement also included the unveiling of two new models. VinFast introduced the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S as additions to its ultra-luxury range. The vehicles join the Lac Hong 900 LX, which the company introduced in 2025.
VinFast positions the Lac Hong nameplate at the top of its lineup. The vehicles draw inspiration from Vietnamese heritage and national identity. The company said the design and craftsmanship aim to place the models among the world’s established ultra-luxury vehicles.
Design details draw from cultural themes as the front grille uses vertical slats inspired by bamboo. The wing-shaped emblem represents the Lac bird from Vietnamese folklore. Decorative patterns appear across exterior and interior surfaces. These include motifs connected to the Dong Son bronze drum and terraced rice fields.
The Lac Hong name appears in a calligraphic script crafted in gold-plated alloy. VinFast said the element forms part of the brand’s signature design identity.
Inside the cabin, the Lac Hong 800S and 900S use premium materials. VinFast lists Nappa leather, rare woods, and gold-plated accents among the interior elements. The company said the layout combines luxury craftsmanship with modern technology.
The rear cabin features executive seating and entertainment systems. Both vehicles include zero gravity seats and automatic power-assisted doors.
The Lac Hong 900S adds a partition between the cockpit and the rear passenger area. It also carries a starlight headliner, a projection entertainment display, and a foldable workstation for second row passengers.
Power uses a tri-motor electric setup. The configuration uses one motor at the front and two motors at the rear. Combined output reaches up to 460 kilowatts. VinFast pairs the system with a fully active
suspension designed to improve comfort and stability.
The company plans to bring the Lac Hong 800S and 900S to market in 2027.
“Following a period of accelerated growth — achieving the No.1 position in Vietnam and establishing our presence in key regional markets — the completion of our three-brand structure lays the foundation for our next phase of development: structured, professional and breakthrough-driven,” Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of Global Automotives at VinFast, said.
“The Lac Hong 800S and 900S stand as further proof of VinFast’s technological mastery, product development capability, and advanced manufacturing expertise. We believe products created by Vietnamese intellect, craftsmanship, and resilience not only inspire national pride but also convey a powerful message about Vietnam’s cultural heritage and technological stature in this new era of global advancement.”
VinFast said it has introduced more than 15 electric vehicle models to date. The company also reported that it delivered 175,099 vehicles in Vietnam in 2025. The figure marked a national sales record and extended the brand’s leadership in its home market.