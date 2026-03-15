PHIVOLCS records day-long tremor at Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that it detected a volcanic earthquake at Taal Volcano in Batangas, which lasted for one day and 14 hours.
In its daily 24-hour bulletin this Sunday, the agency stated that a total of two tremors were recorded from the volcano in the previous day.
The report also mentioned that a total of 2,039 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux was released on 13 March as a result of weak emissions.
Alert Level 1 was maintained at Taal as entry into the volcano’s island remains strictly prohibited due to possible hazards such as gas-driven explosions.
The surface of the island was also described as being slightly inflated as a result of the increased seismic activity.