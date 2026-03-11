Mayon seismic activity surges as Alert Level 3 remains

Seismic activity at Mayon Volcano has intensified over the last 48 hours, prompting state volcanologists on Wednesday to maintain Alert Level 3 for the 65th consecutive day.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported 335 volcanic earthquakes between 9 and 10 March. Most of the tremors were concentrated near the crater of the 2,460-meter volcano, triggering 734 rockfall events during the same period.
The agency also recorded a significant spike in volcanic gas. On Monday, sulfur dioxide emissions reached 5,875 tons — one of the highest levels recorded this year — before dropping to 3,551 tons on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, Phivolcs released time-lapse footage showing two instances of minor Strombolian activity, or small eruptions. The footage, captured late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, showed glowing lava trickling down the slopes accompanied by pyroclastic density signals drifting southwest.
Despite the heightened activity and ongoing lava effusions, Phivolcs officials said there is no clear sign of an imminent major eruption within the next few days.