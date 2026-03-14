Taal Volcano emits 2,039 tonnes of sulfur dioxide — PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) observed 2,039 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux emissions from Taal Volcano in Batangas last Friday.
The figure is nearly four times higher than the emissions recorded over the past month, which ranged between 500 and 800 tonnes per day.
Aside from the gas emissions, two volcanic earthquakes were also detected at Taal, one of which lasted 121 minutes.
Phivolcs also reported that since February 10, the temperature at the main crater lake has remained at 63.1 degrees Celsius and continues to be strongly acidic, with a pH level of 0.48.
The agency maintained Alert Level 1 over the volcano and reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, as well as any boating activities on Taal Lake, remains strictly prohibited.
PHIVOLCS warned that possible hazards include steam-driven or phreatic explosions, lethal accumulations of volcanic gas and minor ashfall as Taal continues to exhibit low-level unrest.