Taal Volcano emits 2,039 tonnes of sulfur dioxide — PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) observed 2,039 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux emissions from Taal Volcano in Batangas last Friday.

The figure is nearly four times higher than the emissions recorded over the past month, which ranged between 500 and 800 tonnes per day.

Aside from the gas emissions, two volcanic earthquakes were also detected at Taal, one of which lasted 121 minutes.