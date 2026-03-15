Investing in women for stronger families, communities

“We recognize women not only for their resilience in enduring storms but for their ingenuity in building the systems and strategies that allow our communities to thrive despite them,” he added.

CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera, chair of the agency’s Gender Focal Point System, said it is everyone’s duty to address climate change and ensuring that all sectors, especially women, girls, indigenous peoples and persons with disability are not left behind.

The Commission’s commitment to gender-responsive action is reflected in its own structure, where women occupy more than half of all positions in the CCC and they are actively shaping the strategies and policies that guide climate governance.