Bellas takes frontline to keep pump clarity

Panic buying and supply pressures

Price spikes have also triggered shifts in consumer behavior that can unintentionally strain supply chains further.

“The normal buying pattern practically doubled. You see people really fill up their fuel tanks to the brim,” he said.

Announcements of large price hikes can magnify that reaction.

“When the industry announced that there would be a big leap in the prices, people tend to really overreact.”

Those sudden surges in demand can leave smaller gasoline stations scrambling to replenish supply.

“We may expect some stations to really shut down because the deliveries could be coming in the following day,” Bellas said, noting that the situation can become visible to motorists when stations temporarily run dry.

Diesel’s outsized role in the economy

For Bellas, diesel prices are particularly critical because of how deeply they are embedded in the Philippine economy.

“Diesel-powered trucks, buses, ships, and farms… essentially the backbone of the economy,” he said.

When global diesel supply tightens, the ripple effects move quickly beyond transport and logistics.

“That’s the first thing I guess I believe that would be hit hard,” Bellas said of the transport sector.

“And definitely there would be a ripple effect on what will happen to other commodities and especially to transport fares.”

Navigating uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty in global supply routes, Bellas said the industry continues to plan — negotiating shipments months in advance while watching signals from producers and refiners.

“If nothing happens until the end of the month, April would be a reckoning point wherein oil companies would really be seeing what would be the supply situation the following month,” he said.

“We’re negotiating for the supply that we would be requiring by May.”

So far, he said, supply levels remain stable in the short term.

“For Jetti, we have about 30 days and we have incoming shipments that were already booked, that are already in transit.”

That buffer gives the industry time to monitor how the geopolitical situation evolves.

A call for calm

Even as he breaks down global oil dynamics, Bellas returns to a simple message for consumers navigating volatile pump prices.

“There’s still a choice actually as a motorist, as a consumer,” he said, noting that competition among fuel retailers can offer motorists options.

But he also urges restraint during times of uncertainty.

“Just fill up what you need for now and don’t really hoard or fill up too much,” Bellas said.

Because in a market shaped by global flows, sudden swings can go both ways.

“If you fill up and prices go up, you’re okay,” he said. “But if you fill up a lot and then prices immediately go down, it can go south.”

For Bellas, the goal is not to predict the next oil shock but to make sure consumers understand why it happens — and what lies behind the numbers flashing on the pump.

“We have to expect prices to remain elevated,” he said.

“But as soon as we see relief in the conflict and we see products coming out of the Middle East, we can expect prices to really go down.”