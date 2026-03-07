Palace assures stable fuel supply amid ongoing Middle East tension

Malacañang on Saturday assured the public that the country’s fuel supply remains stable despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, while urging preparedness for any possible impact on global oil prices.

Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message on preparedness is both timely and necessary as the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain.

“Ang mensahe ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. patungkol sa ating paghahanda ay nararapat at napapanahon. Nais ng Pangulo na maging handa sa anumang sitwasyon lalo pa at hindi pa nahihinto ang kasalukuyang kondisyon sa Middle East (The President’s message about our preparedness is appropriate and timely. The President wants the country to be ready for any situation, especially since the current conditions in the Middle East have not yet subsided),” Castro told reporters in a Viber message.

She emphasized that the government should not become complacent amid global developments.

“Hindi panahon na matulog lang ng mahimbing dahil tayo ang talo kapag nagpakampante ang gobyerno (This is not the time to sleep soundly because we will be the ones who lose if the government becomes complacent),” Castro added.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin echoed the President’s message, saying the directive reflects concern for Filipino households that could be affected by global developments.

“The message from no less than the President is a manifestation of his concern for our country and each Filipino household. We need to prepare for the impact of the Middle East war in our daily lives. Announcing it is more prudent,” Garin said.

According to Garin, even before the public announcement, Marcos had already instructed government agencies to develop interventions aimed at easing the potential burden on Filipinos.

“Before President Marcos Jr. made the announcement, he already gave us marching orders to implement and plan interventions to alleviate the burden on Filipinos. Hence, a whole-of-government approach is being implemented, including monitoring and discipline of gas stations,” she said.

Despite the concerns, the Department of Energy (DOE) assured the public that there is currently no reason for panic buying, saying the country has enough fuel supply.

“There is no reason for panic buying. The country has adequate fuel supply, and government agencies are actively monitoring the situation to ensure that the public is protected,” the DOE said.

The agency added that any fuel price adjustments must follow the proper schedule, following the directive of the President.

“Unauthorized or premature increases will not be allowed,” the DOE stressed.

To enforce compliance, the DOE said it has intensified inspections of fuel stations in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police.

Authorities are conducting checks to prevent hoarding, profiteering, and possible manipulation of fuel supply.

The DOE urged the public to remain calm as the government continues to monitor developments overseas.

“We urge the public to remain calm. The government is taking the necessary steps to ensure stable fuel supply and fair pricing nationwide. We will continue to provide updates,” the agency said.