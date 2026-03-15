BDO offers free coffee for JCB Platinum cardholders

The promotion runs until 30 June 2026. Additional details about the offer may be accessed through BDO’s website.

BDO also encouraged customers who do not yet have a credit card to apply online. New applicants may receive a P200 Pluxee electronic gift certificate upon registration, along with a free three-year membership for newly issued BDO Elite Credit Cards.

The promo is subject to terms and conditions and is registered with the Department of Trade and Industry under permit number DTI246085.