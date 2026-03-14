P90M trust fund approved in Pampanga to prepare for Mideast crisis

Aside from the trust fund, a P60-million fund from past years will be added to the current trust fund.

Governor Pineda expressed her gratitude to the council for the timely and important step to prepare the province for problema that may be caused by the conflict in the Middle East, as well as the increase in fuel prices.

"Kailangan natin ng karagdagang pondo ngayon dahil sa kinakaharap nating krisis sa Middle East. Malaking tulong ito. Ang hinaharap nating krisis ngayon ay hindi bagyo, baha, o mga karaniwang problemang pinaghahandaan natin. Ibang klaseng disaster ito. Disaster ito hindi lang para sa atin kundi para sa buong mundo, kaya kailangan pag-aralan natin kung paano tayo makaka-survive," the governor said.

She added that the Provincial Government should always have funds prepared whenever possible to help Kapampangans in times of crisis.

Pineda issued an Executive Order for the implementation of the four-day work week to help government employees save on fuel.