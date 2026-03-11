Gov’t repatriation funds ready

The briefing came at the request of House Majority Leader Sandro A. Marcos of Ilocos Norte.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac highlighted the agency’s Aksyon Fund, noting that P200 million was ready for immediate deployment, with another P800 million expected from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“Thus far, the funds have been downloaded to the respective posts and they are adequate,” Cacdac said. “We are poised to deploy another P200 million and are awaiting the DBM release of P800 million. These are all workable. We have a very strong coordinative relationship with the DBM.”

The multibillion-peso Aksyon Fund is designed to provide rapid assistance to OFWs in distress, covering legal, medical, repatriation and humanitarian support — especially for those caught in crisis and conflict situations abroad.

OWWA administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the agency’s Emergency Repatriation Fund is largely intact with only 18 percent utilized so far.

“That brings us our balance to P1.4 billion,” she said, noting that additional resources could be tapped through close coordination with the DBM if a large-scale evacuation becomes necessary.

Agimat Partylist Rep. Bryan Revilla, chair of the Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, welcomed the assurance.

“It is very important for our kababayan to know that government funds are ready for those in need,” Revilla said. “We understand the anxiety and panic that some Filipinos are experiencing. It’s reassuring to know that funds are allocated properly and will reach our people.”

The hearing is part of the House of Representatives’ oversight function over the government’s response to the escalating Middle East conflict and its potential impact on Filipino workers in the region.